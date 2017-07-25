BRIEF-Acal Q1 revenue up 14% at constant exchange rates

July 25 (Reuters) - Acal Plc

* Q1 revenue for group was 14% ahead of last year at constant exchange rates

* Ahead 9% organically with similar organic growth rates in both design & manufacturing and custom distribution divisions in q1

* Order intake for q1 was also strong, growing by 21% cer and 15% organically

* Q1 gross margin remained strong and in line with final quarter of last year.

* Margins lower than last year reflecting currency impacts on uk import costs from fall in sterling following uk's european referendum.