May 15 Acasta Enterprises Inc

* Acasta reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

* Acasta Enterprises inc - Acasta has secured financing to fund its $100 million seed investment in stelloan

* Acasta Enterprises - Stelloan will provide senior loan financing for Stellwagen's pipeline of commercial aircraft financing opportunities

* Acasta Enterprises - financing for seed investment provided for under credit facility of up to $150 million obtained from a group of lenders

* Qtrly revenue C$92.97 million versus C$457,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)