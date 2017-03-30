BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 30 Acasti Pharma Inc
* Acasti Pharma provides update on Capre phase 3 development program
* Plans to proceed with its phase 3 development program for Capre
* Acasti Pharma Inc - outcome of end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA confirms phase 3 program is on track to start late 2017
* Acasti Pharma- plans to conduct 2 pivotal, randomized, placebo controlled studies to evaluate efficacy, safety of Capre in patients with hypertriglyceridemia
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results