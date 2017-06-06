BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Acasti Pharma Inc:
* Acasti Pharma reports fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results
* Acasti Pharma Inc - net loss for three-month period ended february 28, 2017 was $0.23 loss per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million