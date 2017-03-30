BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Acasti Pharma Inc:
* Acasti Pharma provides update on capre phase 3 development program
* Confirms phase 3 program is on track to start late 2017
Acasti Pharma - FDA's feedback supports co's plan to conduct two studies instead of one large study, potentially shortening time to NDA submission
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018