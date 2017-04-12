BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Acasti Pharma Inc
* Acasti Pharma Inc - has successfully completed two Phase 1 and two Phase 2 clinical trials with Capre for treatment of hypertriglyceridemia
* Acasti Pharma Inc - outcome of recent end-of-phase 2 meeting with U.S. FDA confirmed that Phase 3 program is on track to start late 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results