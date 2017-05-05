GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 5 ACC Ltd
* Says initiation of a study to explore possibility of a merger of company and Ambuja Cements Limited
* Says special committee constitued to commence evaluation
* Says no decision to merge has been taken and board will decide on merger based on recommendation of special panel and audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up