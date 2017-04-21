BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
April 21 ACC Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 2.11 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.62 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 36.31 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 2.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 33.23 billion rupees
* Says continue to build specialized building products segment while investing in new capacity at jamul plant
* Says cement volumes during q1 showed growth of 4 percent as impact of demonetisation fell
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago