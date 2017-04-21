April 21 ACC Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 2.11 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.62 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 36.31 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 2.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 33.23 billion rupees

* Says continue to build specialized building products segment while investing in new capacity at jamul plant

* Says cement volumes during q1 showed growth of 4 percent as impact of demonetisation fell