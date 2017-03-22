BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:
* Decided not to oppose Healthe Care Australia's proposed acquisition of Pulse Health
* Found although Mayo and Forster are only private hospitals in Forster-Taree region, 2 hospitals do not compete closely to attract doctors and patients
* ACCC's review also considered potential for Healthe Care to use acquisition of Pulse to increase bargaining power in negotiations with private health insurance funds Source text: (bit.ly/2o6mLmh) Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.