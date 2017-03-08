BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 9 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission -
* Considers Tabcorp and Tatts primarily compete for online and telephone customers
* Seeking comment on Tabcorp's divestment proposal to sell its queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business
* ACCC issues statement on proposed merger of tah and tts-axx,tah,tts
* ACCC notes there is limited competitive overlap between retail wagering operations of merger parties which are exclusively held in separate states and territories
* ACCC's preliminary view is that proposed merger is likely to lessen competition in supply of monitoring & other services to pokies venues in queensland
* Says, Tabcorp has recently provided ACCC with a divestment proposal to sell its queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business
* ACCC's final decision will be announced on 4 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.