BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 8 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission:
* Will not oppose propose merger of Dow Chemical Company Dupont in Australia
* "Considers that these competition concerns will be addressed by global divestments &, subject to those occurring, will not oppose merger in Australia" Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2s5k0aZ]
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination