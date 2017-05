March 16 Accelerate Property Fund Ltd:

* Has completed two strategic acquisitions

* Accelerate has acquired Two Erven situated in Cape Town Foreshore

* Accelerate has acquired an office building situated in Sandton business district in Johannesburg anchored by Citibank

* Exploring a number of other investment and development opportunities offshore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)