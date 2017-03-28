UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Accelerated Pharma Inc
* Accelerated Pharma Inc - currently expect the initial public offering price per unit to be between $4.00 and $6.00 - sec filing
* Sees IPO of 2.4 million units consisting of common stock and series a warrants
* Removes Maxim Group LLC from the underwriters to the IPO Source text : bit.ly/2nfMUiG Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.