* Accelerated Pharma Inc - currently expect the initial public offering price per unit to be between $4.00 and $6.00 - sec filing

* Sees IPO of 2.4 million units consisting of common stock and series a warrants

* Removes Maxim Group LLC from the underwriters to the IPO