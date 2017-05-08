May 8 Acceleron Pharma Inc

* Acceleron pharma reports first quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* Acceleron pharma inc - collaboration revenue for q1 was $3.7 million

* Acceleron pharma inc qtrly loss per share $0.66

* Acceleron pharma inc - plans to initiate luspatercept phase 3 trial in first-line, lower-risk mds in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: