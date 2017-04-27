BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Acceleron Pharma Inc
* Acceleron provides clinical development updates on luspatercept program
* Acceleron pharma inc says enrollment in MEDALIST and BELIEVE phase 3 studies now expected to be completed in q2 2017
* "we now look forward to reporting topline results from medalist and believe phase 3 studies in mid-2018"
* Acceleron pharma inc says acceleron and celgene also plan to initiate a third phase 3 trial of luspatercept
* New phase 3 trial of luspatercept is expected to be initiated in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.