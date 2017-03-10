BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 Accell Group NV:
* FY net income 32.3 million euros ($34.22 million) versus 32.3 million euros year ago
* FY net turnover at 1.05 billion euros, up by 6 percent versus last year
* FY operating result excluding one-off gains and charges 65.9 million euros versus 62.5 million euros year ago
* Proposes optional dividend of 0.72 euros per share, to be paid out in cash or shares
* Expects to see a continued increase in turnover and operational results in 2017, barring unforeseen circumstances
* Targets the following medium-term (five-year) goals: net turnover up to 1.5 billion euros; EBIT-margin at a level of 8 percent; working capital of no more than 25 percent of net turnover; ROCE of more than 15 percent
* The roll-out of the refined strategy to result in extra costs of 20 euros - 30 million euros in the next two to three years
* Expects to see a rise in turnover and operational results in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mHsWQa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
