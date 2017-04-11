New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Accell Group Nv
* Receives a non-binding offer from Pon Holdings
* The proposal concerns a public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of accell group at an indicative offer price of 32.72 euros ($34.64) per share in cash, including the 2016 proposed dividend of 0.72 euros
* There can be no assurance any transaction will result from these discussions Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.