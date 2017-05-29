BRIEF- O-uccino announces abolition of Internet advertising agency business
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
May 29 Accend Capital Corp:
* Accend Capital to acquire Silverside Cobalt Property
* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 7.5 million units at $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017