March 10 Accentro Real Estate AG:

* Fiscal year 2017: further EBIT growth expected to reach 34 million euros - 36 million euros

* FY group result increased to 26.5 million euros ($28.07 million)/ distribution of a dividend in the amount of 0.15 euros Source text - bit.ly/2n5UAr6

