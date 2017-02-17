Feb 17 Accenture Plc-

* Will invest $1.4 billion in training in the U.S.

* By end of 2020, co will open 10 new innovation hubs in key cities in U.S

* New jobs will increase accenture's total workforce in united states to more than 65,000 people, an increase of 30 percent by end of 2020

* Creating 15,000 highly skilled new jobs in U.S. As part of investment