BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Access Bank Plc:
* Appoints Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna as group deputy managing director to replace Obinna Nwosu Source: bit.ly/2omhF65 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.