March 6 Access Bank Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 90.34 billion naira versus 75.04 billion naira year ago

* FY gross earnings of 381.32 billion naira versus 337.41 billion naira year ago

* Says board proposed final dividend of 40 kobo each payable to shareholders on register of shareholding at closure date