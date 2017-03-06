BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 Access Bank Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 90.34 billion naira versus 75.04 billion naira year ago
* FY gross earnings of 381.32 billion naira versus 337.41 billion naira year ago
* Says board proposed final dividend of 40 kobo each payable to shareholders on register of shareholding at closure date
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE