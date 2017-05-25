BRIEF-French state bank CDC ups stake to hold 12.2 pct of PSA capital -AMF
* Caisse des Depots holds 12.2 pct of the share capital of PSA, having raised its stake via share purchases, according to an AMF regulatory filing
May 25 Accordia Golf Trust
* Q4 net loss jpy 2.8 million versus loss of jpy 777,000
* Q4 revenue jpy 9.8 million versus jpy 10.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE