May 5 AccorHotels Annual Shareholders Meeting.
* Accorhotels shareholders reject a proposal blocking the
granting of further double-voting rights to long term
shareholders.
* Some 52.36 percent of the votes were cast in favour of the
proposal at the annual shareholders meeting while the proposal
needed a two-thirds majority to be approved.
* A group of 14 shareholders, led by Paris-based investment
firm PhiTrust and representing 2.3 percent of AccorHotels's
capital, had filed the proposal to block the further granting of
double voting rights.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)