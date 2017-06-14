BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14 Accor:
* AccorHotels' Raffles division says it is planning transform the Old War Office building in Whitehall into a new hotel and upmarket residential complex in London
* The Old War Office building was bought by Hinduja Group and Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos (OHLD) in December 2014 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner