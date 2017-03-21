UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Accrelist Ltd.
* Cooperation Agreement With Winsor Technology Company Limited
* WE Pay Pte. Ltd entered into a cooperation agreement with Winsor Technology Company Limited
* Agreement not expected to have material impact on net tangible asset per share and earnings per share of group for financial year ending 31 March 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.