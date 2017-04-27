British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Accuray Inc
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $97.3 million
* Accuray Inc - gross product orders totaled $83.8 million for 2017 fiscal Q3 compared to $56.4 million for prior fiscal year period
* Accuray Inc qtrly ending product backlog was $450.0 million, approximately 21 percent higher than backlog at end of prior fiscal year Q3
* Accuray Inc - 2017 outlook for gross orders growth of approximately five percent is reaffirmed
* Accuray Inc - revenue for fiscal year is now expected to range between $380.0 million and $390.0 million
* Accuray Inc - 2017 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $22.0 million and $26.0 million
* FY 2017 revenue view $407.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.