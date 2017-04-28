BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million
April 28 Ace Aviation Holdings Inc:
* Ace Aviation reports 2016 annual results
* Ace's only remaining assets as at April 28, 2017 consist of cash in an aggregate amount of approximately $6.7 million
Dissolution of Ace will occur by end of Q3 of 2017
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock