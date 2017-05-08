BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals - As of March 31, AcelRx had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $72.3 million, compared to $80.3 million at December 31, 2016
* Q1 total revenue $3.1 million versus $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.