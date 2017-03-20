UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 20 Achaogen Inc
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
* Achaogen - effective as of march 16, amended that certain consulting agreement with planet pharma, a firm in which friedland is associated as amended
* Achaogen - pursuant to amended consulting agreement, friedland to be available to perform certain services to co through july 31, on an as-needed basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.