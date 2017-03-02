BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Acheron Portfolio Corporation Luxembourg SA:
* Class A estimated NAV as of Dec 31, 2016 is $86,492,828 or $1.90 per share (1.9032) and 1.97 pct on estimated NAV of Nov
* Class B estimated NAV as of Dec 31, 2016 is $16,539,258 or $1.13 per share (1.1331) and -1.57 pct on estimated NAV of Nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.