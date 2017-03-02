March 2 Aci Worldwide Inc:

* ACI Worldwide Inc - revenue in Q4 was $343 million, up 11% from last year.

* ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.025 billion

* Sees Q1 revenue $215 million to $220 million

* ACI Worldwide Inc - we expect full year 2017 new bookings to grow in upper single digit range

* ACI Worldwide Inc - adjusted ebitda is expected to be in a range of $250 million to $255 million in 2017

* Q4 revenue view $312.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $233.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ACI Worldwide Inc - we ended year with a 60-month backlog of $4 billion and a 12-month backlog of $816 million