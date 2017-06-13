BRIEF-CohBar announces private placement offering
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
June 13 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc-
* Aclaris Therapeutics announces issuance of new U.S. Patent for a-101 topical solutions
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc says patent contains 70 claims and expires in july 2035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roche receives fda approval for fourth-generation hiv combination antigen-antibody assay --allowing detection of infection with high sensitivity and specificity