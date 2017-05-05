BRIEF-Fairfax sells its remaining position in Tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.
May 5 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:
* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis
* In trial, treatment with ati-50001 capsules was well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to placebo
* No clinically significant laboratory abnormalities were observed
* Aclaris Therapeutics - data consistent with results from earlier phase 1 clinical trial conducted by rigel pharma in which study drug was well tolerated at all doses
* Aclaris Therapeutics - plans to initiate phase 2 dose ranging trial with ati-50001 for treatment of alopecia totalis, alopecia universalis in second half of 2017
* Aclaris Therapeutics - plans to submit an investigational new drug application (ind) for ati-50002 for treatment of patchy alopecia areata in mid-2017
* Plans to initiate phase 2 trial of ati-50002 for treatment of vitiligo in second half of 2017
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - plans to initiate a phase 2 dose ranging trial of ati-50002 for treatment of patchy alopecia areata in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 20 Gold edged higher on Tuesday after hitting near five-week lows in the previous session when the dollar rose as an influential Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,243.90 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, after it hit a fresh near five-week low of $1,242.61 during the session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,245.10 per