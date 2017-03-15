March 15 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
* Aclaris therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Aclaris therapeutics inc- as of december 31, 2016, had
aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of
$174.1 million, compared to $92.0 million as of december 31,
2015
* Aclaris therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Aclaris therapeutics- anticipates cash, cash equivalents
and marketable securities as of december 31, 2016 will be
sufficient to fund operations through end of 2018
* Aclaris therapeutics inc - anticipates 2017 research and
development expenses to be in range of $51 million to $58
million
