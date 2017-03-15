March 15 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Aclaris therapeutics inc- as of december 31, 2016, had aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $174.1 million, compared to $92.0 million as of december 31, 2015

* Aclaris therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share $0.49

* Aclaris therapeutics- anticipates cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of december 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund operations through end of 2018

* Aclaris therapeutics inc - anticipates 2017 research and development expenses to be in range of $51 million to $58 million