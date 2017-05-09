May 9 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc says net cash burn for 2017 estimated to be in range of $65 million to $70 million