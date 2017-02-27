Feb 27 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - submitted a new drug application to U.S. FDA for A-101 40 percent topical solution as a treatment for seborrheic keratosis

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - also plans to submit a marketing authorization application for A-101 in European Union in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: