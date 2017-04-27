BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc- projected year-end cash balance greater than $200 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc- 2017 combined research and development and SG&A operating expense guidance revised to $330 - $350 million, a reduction of about $50 million
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - qtrly GAAP net loss for quarter ended March 31, 2017, $0.41 per diluted share
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - qtrly non-gaap net loss for quarter ended march 31, 2017 $.08 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $127.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.