BRIEF-Acorda submits new drug application to U.S. Food And Drug Administration

June 29 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda submits new drug application to U.S. Food And Drug Administration for inbrijatm (CVT-301, levodopa inhalation powder)

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - trade name for CVT-301, inbrija, has been conditionally accepted by FDA

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - co anticipates FDA to inform acorda by end of September if submission has been deemed complete and permits a full review

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - plans to file a marketing authorization application (MAA) in EUROPE for CVT-301 by end of 2017