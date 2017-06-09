BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Acorda Therapeutics -in May 2017, filed planned appeal of decision on four invalidated patents with united states court of appeals for federal circuit
* Acorda Therapeutics - on June 7, defendants in lawsuit filed cross-appeal to U.S. Court of appeals for federal circuit - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2sKoUaE) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.