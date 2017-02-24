Feb 24 Acorn International Inc
* Acorn International reports financial results for the
fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 revenue $6.0 million versus $9.1 million
* Acorn International Inc - total net revenues were $6.0
million in Q4 of 2016, down from $9.1 million in q4 of 2015
* Acorn International Inc - loss from operations was $7.5
million in Q4 of 2016, as compared to a loss from operations of
$7.1 million
* Acorn International Inc - net loss was $7.9 million in Q4
of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in Q4 of 2015
