UPDATE 3-Toshiba to pick govt-led Japan-US-Korea group to buy chips unit-source
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, details)
May 15 ACOTEL GROUP SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, details)
June 20 More than two dozen U.S. companies, including several big banks, have teamed up to establish shared principles that would allow them to better understand their cyber security ratings and to challenge them if necessary, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.