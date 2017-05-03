BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Khalkos Exploration Inc
* Acquisition of partial royalties on the Jag Block of the Malartic Property
* Signing of an agreement to buy back a 1 pct NSR royalty on Jag Block (24 claims) of its Malartic Property
* To complete buyback, Khalkos needs to make a cash payment of $ 10,000 and issue 1 million common shares to owner (J.A.G Mines Ltd.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results