UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Acre Realty Investors Inc:
* Acre Realty Investors Inc announces board approval of dissolution
* Company's dissolution was unanimously approved by board of directors but is subject to shareholder approval
* If approved by company's shareholders, company intends to file notice of intent to dissolve with Georgia Secretary of State
* Intends to liquidate assets, make adequate provision for all of existing and foreseeable debts, liabilities and obligations
* Board determined it is in best interests of co's shareholders for co to dissolve, liquidate, distribute to shareholders available assets
* As of June 27 had one remaining land asset known as Highway 20 property which is under contract to be sold for $4.7 million
* Company will file prescribed proxy materials with securities and exchange commission in advance of special meeting
* Intends to present the proposal to its shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders
* Company expects to distribute remaining amount of such assets after payment of all of its current and anticipated operating expenses
* As of may 31, 2017, in addition to highway 20 property, company had cash and cash equivalents of $15.2 million
* Expects NYSE will take immediate action to suspend trading in Co's common stock on NYSE market exchange after closing of sale of Highway 20 property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.