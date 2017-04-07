April 6 Acrodea Inc

* Says the company have filed a lawsuit against Tokyo-based firm EMICIA Co.,Ltd and an individual (defendant) on Jan. 6, regarding company acquisition dispute, claiming for refund of 90 million yen

* Says the defendant filed counterclaim on April 4

* Says the defendant asked the co to pay 40 million yen

