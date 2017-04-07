BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 6 Acrodea Inc
* Says the company have filed a lawsuit against Tokyo-based firm EMICIA Co.,Ltd and an individual (defendant) on Jan. 6, regarding company acquisition dispute, claiming for refund of 90 million yen
* Says the defendant filed counterclaim on April 4
* Says the defendant asked the co to pay 40 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qHyqCw
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company