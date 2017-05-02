Fitch Assigns Turkiye Garanti Bankasi's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'BB+' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.'s (Garanti; BBB-/Stable/bb+) USD750 million issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes due 2027 a final rating of 'BB+'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 15 May 2017. The notes qualify as Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instruments and contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the point of non-vi