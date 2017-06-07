BRIEF-Geonext unit to sell Mie-based solar power generation to Recomm for about 400 mln yen
* Says unit Area Energy plans to sell Mie-based solar power generation, with a power output of 907.2kW, to Recomm Co., Ltd on July 31
June 7 Acrossasia Ltd
* cancellation Of The Listing Of The Company
* Board is of view that it will not be feasible for co to fulfil resumption criteria, and accordingly, co did not submit a resumption proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.14 percent higher at 9,064 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .