US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 Acrysil Ltd:
* Says MoU with a foreign customer for supply of granite kitchen sinks (estimated value of Rs. 45 crores) over a period of 3 years Source text: bit.ly/2ncINXQ Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)