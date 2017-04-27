BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Actelion Ltd
* Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of actelion tender offer
* Says publication of definitive notice of end result of actelion tender offer
* Says transaction remains on track to close towards end of q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.