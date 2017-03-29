New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Actia Group SA
* FY net profit 21.3 million euros ($23.03 million) versus 16.2 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 42.3 million euros versus 34.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euros per share
* For 2017, actia plans to consolidate the level of activity achieved, in line with current cycles, and to maintain its profitability. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.